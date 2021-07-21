in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” Headed For #1 At Pop Radio

“good 4 u” will follow “drivers license” as her second #1.

Olivia Rodrigo - good 4 u video | Geffen/Interscope

After nearly reaching #1 on this past week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” is a shoo-in to top the coming week’s listing.

The smash hit received 8,252 spins during the first three days of the July 18-24 tracking period. Up 6% from the count at the same time last week, the tally slots “good 4 u” at #1 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

Since it faces no clear threat from below, it should have no trouble retaining its position atop the listing.

“good 4 u” will follow “drivers license” as Rodrigo’s second #1 at the pop format.

