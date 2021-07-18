Weezer & AJR’s “All My Favorite Songs” Officially Reaches #1 At Alternative Radio

Weezer’s “All My Favorite Songs (featuring AJR)” officially reaches #1 on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, “All My Favorite Songs” seizes the throne from Imagine Dragons’ “Follow You.”

“All My Favorite Songs” received ~2,916 spins during the July 11-17 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 239. The spin total accounts for all versions of the song — the AJR remix as well as the Weezer-only original.

Imagine Dragons’ “Follow You,” the previous leader, falls to #2 this week. AJR’s own “Way Less Sad” concurrently slides one place to #3.

Coldplay’s “Higher Power” holds at #4, and Modest Mouse’s “We Are Between” rises two spots to #5.