Kylie Jenner Rocks Gold Bikini, Shows Off Incredible Figure In New Instagram Selfies

Bikini content was the theme for Kylie Jenner on Sunday. Shortly after sharing a trio of pictures that captured her lounging and taking in the sun, the entertainment superstar shared a pair of mirror selfies in the same gold bikini.

Released as a two-picture gallery, the bikini selfies offer a look at Jenner’s famously fantastic figure. Jenner tags Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede’s Good American brand on the bikini.

Even given the double post, Jenner’s new content is attracting an impressive number of likes. The poolside gallery already boasts over 3 million likes, while the bikini selfies reached about 2.4 million in 45 minutes.

Both sets of photos follow: