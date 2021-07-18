Jason Aldean’s “Blame It On You” Earns #1 On Country Radio Chart

Jason Aldean scores his 25th career country radio #1 this week, as “Blame It On You” rises to #1 on the Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up two places from last week, “Blame It On You” seizes the throne from Chris Young & Kane Brown’s “Famous Friends.”

In addition to ruling for chart points, “Blame It On You” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the July 11-17 tracking period. It received 8,862 spins (+947) and 41.6 million audience impressions.

Cole Swindell’s “Single Saturday Night” holds at #2 this week, and “Famous Friends” drops to #3. Chase Rice’s “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen. (featuring Florida Georgia Line)” stays at #4, and Dan + Shay’s “Glad You Exist” ascends one spot to #5.