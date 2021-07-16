in TV News

“Outer Banks” Star Chase Stokes Scheduled For July 22 “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

Chase Stokes will talk about the new season of “OBX.”

Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline - Outer Banks season 2 first look photo | Netflix (via @netflixqueue)

The eagerly anticipated second season of Netflix’s “Outer Banks” will launch on July 30. Prior to the premiere, star Chase Stokes will make a late-night television appearance.

According to ABC, Stokes will appear on the July 22 edition of “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” The episode will also feature a chat with Christian Slater and a performance by PnB Rock, Swae Lee, and Pink Sweat$. Anthony Anderson will be guest-hosting each of this coming week’s episodes.

A complete look at the next several “Jimmy Kimmel Live” episodes follows:

Saturday, July 17 – 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT/8:30 p.m. PDT – “JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE: NBA FINALS GAME NIGHT” – Hosted by Anthony Anderson

1. Cedric The Entertainer

Monday, July 19 (OAD: 7/13/21)

1. LeBron James (“Space Jam: A New Legacy”) 2. Richard E. Grant (“Loki”) 3. Musical Guest Tainy x Yandel

Tuesday, July 20 – 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT/8:30 p.m. PDT – “JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE: NBA FINALS GAME NIGHT” – Hosted by Anthony Anderson

1. Chris Tucker

Tuesday, July 20

1. TBA 2. Henry Golding (“Snake Eyes”) 3. Musical Guest Robin Thicke

Wednesday, July 21

1. Margot Robbie, John Cena and James Gunn (“The Suicide Squad”) 2. Musical Guest Kem (Note: If Game 7 of the NBA Finals proves necessary, this lineup will air as “Game Night” on July 22. A re-run of “Kimmel” will air in the late-night slot on July 21).

Thursday, July 22

1. Christian Slater (“Dr. Death”) 2. Chase Stokes (“Outer Banks”) 3. Musical Guest PnB Rock feat. Swae Lee and Pink Sweats

Friday, July 23

TBC

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

