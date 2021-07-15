in Music News, New Music

Normani & Cardi B’s “Wild Side” Going For Immediate Airplay At Pop, Rhythmic & Urban Radio

The first playlist adds will be reported by July 20.

In addition to launching on digital platforms when it premieres at midnight ET/9PM PT late Thursday, Normani new single “Wild Side (featuring Cardi B)” will go for immediate radio airplay.

Headline Planet can confirm that “Wild Side” will be immediately launching at the pop, rhythmic, and urban radio formats. Airplay should start right away on Friday, and the first playlist adds will be reported in conjunction with the July 20 add board (its “impact date”).

The eagerly anticipated “Wild Side” will be Normani’s first proper single since 2019’s “Motivation.” That acclaimed release charted at rhythmic radio, while reaching the Top 15 at pop.

