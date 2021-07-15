Leon Bridges Scheduled To Perform On July 22 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

On the eve of release day for his new album “Gold-Diggers Sound,” acclaimed artist Leon Bridges will make a late-night TV appearance.
NBC says Bridges will perform on that night’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The performance will close an episode that also features Kate Beckinsale and Fred Armisen.
Other upcoming “Fallon” musical guests include John Mayer (July 15), Swedish House Mafia (July 19), Omar Apollo (July 20), and Brandi Carlile (July 21).
Complete listings follow (all are subject to change):
Thursday, July 15: Guests include Mark Wahlberg, Mark Hamill and musical guest John Mayer. Show #1491
Friday, July 16: Guests include Vin Diesel, Riley Keough and musical guest Modest Mouse. (OAD 06/22/2021)
Monday, July 19: Guests include Dwayne Johnson, Joshua Jackson and musical guest Swedish House Mafia. Show #1492
Tuesday, July 20: Guests include Jonas Brothers, Zoe Lister-Jones and musical guest Omar Apollo. Show #1493
Wednesday, July 21: Guests include Emilia Clarke, Mark Ronson and musical guest Brandi Carlile. Show #1494
Thursday, July 22: Guests include Kate Beckinsale, Fred Armisen and musical guest Leon Bridges. Show #1495
Comments
Loading…