Emilia Clarke Listed For July 21 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Episode

As previously reported, Emilia Clarke will appear on the July 21 edition of “Live With Kelly & Ryan.” News just broke that she will also be making a late-night television performance that day.

According to NBC, Clarke will also appear as the lead interview guest on that night’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The episode will also feature appearances by Mark Ronson and Brandi Carlile; the listing does not yet confirm whether either of the two musicians will be performing.

The July 21 television appearances, notably, coincide with release day for Clarke’s new “M.O.M.: Mother Of Madness” comic book.

“Fallon” listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.