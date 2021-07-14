in TV News

Emilia Clarke Listed For July 21 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Episode

The actress will support her new comic book.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1147 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Emilia Clarke during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on October 30, 2019 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

As previously reported, Emilia Clarke will appear on the July 21 edition of “Live With Kelly & Ryan.” News just broke that she will also be making a late-night television performance that day.

According to NBC, Clarke will also appear as the lead interview guest on that night’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The episode will also feature appearances by Mark Ronson and Brandi Carlile; the listing does not yet confirm whether either of the two musicians will be performing.

The July 21 television appearances, notably, coincide with release day for Clarke’s new “M.O.M.: Mother Of Madness” comic book.

“Fallon” listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.

emilia clarkejimmy fallonmother of madnessnbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Jonas Brothers Scheduled To Appear On July 20 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”