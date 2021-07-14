Charli & Dixie D’Amelio, Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair, Paige Bueckers, More Spotted On ESPYS Red Carpet; Special Look & List Of Winners

Following their spring appearance as title presenters at the recent Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren boxing match, social media stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio took part in another noteworthy sports event.

The siblings presented at this past Saturday’s ESPYS in New York City. Prior to taking part in the leading sports awards show, Charli and Dixie made their presence felt on the show’s red carpet.

They were part of a guest list that included dozens of noteworthy names from sports and entertainment. Others spotted on the red carpet included WWE Superstars (and “Best WWE Moment” winners) Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair, Best Women’s Athlete winner Naomi Osaka, Best Men’s and Women’s College Athlete winners DeVonta Smith and Paige Bueckers, Most Improved NBA Player Julius Randle, Super Bowl winners Rob Gronkowski and Ronald Jones II, country-pop superstar Kane Brown, and actress Alexandra Daddario.

Following Saturday’s event, ESPN provided media with a full winner’s list — as well as a look at some of the aforementioned names on the red carpete.

Award Winners:

Best Athlete, Women’s Sports: Naomi Osaka, Tennis

Best Athlete, Men’s Sports: Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Best Breakthrough Athlete: LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets

Best Game: NCAA Men’s Final Four: Gonzaga (93) vs. UCLA (90)

Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports: Paige Bueckers, University of Connecticut Basketball

Best College Athlete, Men’s Sports: DeVonta Smith, Alabama Football

Best Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL

Best Record-Breaking Performance: Russell Westbrook, Washington Wizards – breaks Oscar Robertson’s 47year-old triple-double record with 182

Best Play: Kyler Murray Launches Hail Mary to DeAndre Hopkins (11/15/2020)

Best Championship Performance: Simone Biles

Best Championship Moment: Los Angeles Dodgers win the World Series

Best Coach: Tara VanDerveer

Best International Athlete, Men’s Soccer: Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus/Portugal National Team

Best International Athlete, Women’s Soccer: Sam Mewis, Manchester City/USA National Team

Best NFL Player: Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Best MLB Player: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Best NHL Player: Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks

Best Driver: Lewis Hamilton, F1

Best NBA Player: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Best WNBA Player: Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm

Best Boxer: Tyson Fury

Best MMA Fighter: Khabib Nurmagomedov

Best Athlete, Men’s Golf: Phil Mickelson

Best Athlete, Women’s Golf: Sei Young Kim

Best Athlete, Men’s Tennis: Novak Djokovic

Best Athlete, Women’s Tennis: Naomi Osaka

Best Athlete, Men’s Action Sports: Gabriel Medina, Surf (BRA)

Best Athlete, Women’s Action Sports: Chloe Kim, Snowboard (USA)

Best Jockey: Joel Rosario

Best Athlete with a Disability, Men’s Sports: Chris Nikic, Triathlon

Best Athlete with a Disability, Women’s Sports: Becca Murray, Wheelchair Basketball

Best Bowler: Tom Daugherty

Best MLS Player: Diego Rossi, Los Angeles FC

Best NWSL Player: Julie Ertz, Chicago Red Stars

Best WWE Moment: Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair make history as the first Black women to main event WrestleMania.

Special Honorees:

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Chris Nikic

Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: Maya Moore

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Marcus Rashford