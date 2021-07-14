in TV News

Charli & Dixie D’Amelio, Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair, Paige Bueckers, More Spotted On ESPYS Red Carpet; Special Look & List Of Winners

The ESPYS played host to big names from the worlds of sports and entertainment.

New York, NY - July 10, 2021 - The Rooftop at Pier 17: Dixie and Charli D'Amelio on the red carpet for the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One. (Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)

Following their spring appearance as title presenters at the recent Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren boxing match, social media stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio took part in another noteworthy sports event.

The siblings presented at this past Saturday’s ESPYS in New York City. Prior to taking part in the leading sports awards show, Charli and Dixie made their presence felt on the show’s red carpet.

They were part of a guest list that included dozens of noteworthy names from sports and entertainment. Others spotted on the red carpet included WWE Superstars (and “Best WWE Moment” winners) Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair, Best Women’s Athlete winner Naomi Osaka, Best Men’s and Women’s College Athlete winners DeVonta Smith and Paige Bueckers, Most Improved NBA Player Julius Randle, Super Bowl winners Rob Gronkowski and Ronald Jones II, country-pop superstar Kane Brown, and actress Alexandra Daddario.

Following Saturday’s event, ESPN provided media with a full winner’s list — as well as a look at some of the aforementioned names on the red carpete.

Award Winners:

Best Athlete, Women’s Sports: Naomi Osaka, Tennis

Best Athlete, Men’s Sports: Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Best Breakthrough Athlete: LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets

Best Game: NCAA Men’s Final Four: Gonzaga (93) vs. UCLA (90)

Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports: Paige Bueckers, University of Connecticut Basketball

Best College Athlete, Men’s Sports: DeVonta Smith, Alabama Football

Best Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL

Best Record-Breaking Performance: Russell Westbrook, Washington Wizards – breaks Oscar Robertson’s 47year-old triple-double record with 182

Best Play: Kyler Murray Launches Hail Mary to DeAndre Hopkins (11/15/2020)

Best Championship Performance: Simone Biles

Best Championship Moment: Los Angeles Dodgers win the World Series

Best Coach: Tara VanDerveer

Best International Athlete, Men’s Soccer: Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus/Portugal National Team

Best International Athlete, Women’s Soccer: Sam Mewis, Manchester City/USA National Team

Best NFL Player: Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Best MLB Player: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Best NHL Player: Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks

Best Driver: Lewis Hamilton, F1

Best NBA Player: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Best WNBA Player: Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm

Best Boxer: Tyson Fury

Best MMA Fighter: Khabib Nurmagomedov

Best Athlete, Men’s Golf: Phil Mickelson

Best Athlete, Women’s Golf: Sei Young Kim

Best Athlete, Men’s Tennis: Novak Djokovic

Best Athlete, Women’s Tennis: Naomi Osaka

Best Athlete, Men’s Action Sports: Gabriel Medina, Surf (BRA)

Best Athlete, Women’s Action Sports: Chloe Kim, Snowboard (USA)

Best Jockey: Joel Rosario

Best Athlete with a Disability, Men’s Sports: Chris Nikic, Triathlon

Best Athlete with a Disability, Women’s Sports: Becca Murray, Wheelchair Basketball

Best Bowler: Tom Daugherty

Best MLS Player: Diego Rossi, Los Angeles FC

Best NWSL Player: Julie Ertz, Chicago Red Stars

Best WWE Moment: Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair make history as the first Black women to main event WrestleMania.

Special Honorees:

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Chris Nikic

Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: Maya Moore

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Marcus Rashford

New York, NY – July 10, 2021 – The Rooftop at Pier 17: Dixie D’Amelio on the red carpet for the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One.
(Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)
New York, NY – July 10, 2021 – The Rooftop at Pier 17: Dixie D’Amelio on the red carpet for the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One.
(Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)
New York, NY – July 10, 2021 – The Rooftop at Pier 17: Dixie D’Amelio on the red carpet for the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One.
(Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)
New York, NY – July 10, 2021 – The Rooftop at Pier 17: Charli D’Amelio on the red carpet for the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One.
(Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)
New York, NY – July 10, 2021 – The Rooftop at Pier 17: Charli D’Amelio on the red carpet for the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One.
(Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)
New York, NY – July 10, 2021 – The Rooftop at Pier 17: Dixie and Charli D’Amelio on the red carpet for the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One.
(Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)
New York, NY – July 10, 2021 – The Rooftop at Pier 17: Dixie and Charli D’Amelio on the red carpet for the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One.
(Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)
New York, NY – July 10, 2021 – The Rooftop at Pier 17: Dixie and Charli D’Amelio on the red carpet for the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One.
(Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)
New York, NY – July 10, 2021 – The Rooftop at Pier 17: Dixie and Charli D’Amelio on the red carpet for the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One.
(Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)
New York, NY – July 10, 2021 – The Rooftop at Pier 17: Dixie D’Amelio on the red carpet for the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One.
(Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)
New York, NY – July 10, 2021 – The Rooftop at Pier 17: Dixie D’Amelio on the red carpet for the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One.
(Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)
New York, NY – July 10, 2021 – The Rooftop at Pier 17: Charli D’Amelio on the red carpet for the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One.
(Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)
New York, NY – July 10, 2021 – The Rooftop at Pier 17: Charli D’Amelio on the red carpet for the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One.
(Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)
New York, NY – July 10, 2021 – The Rooftop at Pier 17: Chloe Kim on the red carpet for the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One.
(Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)
New York, NY – July 10, 2021 – The Rooftop at Pier 17: Kane Brown on the red carpet for the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One.
(Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)
New York, NY – July 10, 2021 – The Rooftop at Pier 17: Paige Bueckers on the red carpet for the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One.
(Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)
New York, NY – July 10, 2021 – The Rooftop at Pier 17: Paige Bueckers on the red carpet for the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One.
(Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)
New York, NY – July 10, 2021 – The Rooftop at Pier 17: DeVonta Smith on the red carpet for the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One.
(Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)
New York, NY – July 10, 2021 – The Rooftop at Pier 17: Naomi Osaka on the red carpet for the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One.
(Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)
New York, NY – July 10, 2021 – The Rooftop at Pier 17: Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek on the red carpet for the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One.
(Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)
New York, NY – July 10, 2021 – The Rooftop at Pier 17: Julius and Kendra Randle on the red carpet for the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One.
(Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)
New York, NY – July 10, 2021 – The Rooftop at Pier 17: Alexandra Daddario and guest on the red carpet for the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One.
(Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)
New York, NY – July 10, 2021 – The Rooftop at Pier 17: Alexandra Daddario on the red carpet for the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One.
(Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)
New York, NY – July 10, 2021 – The Rooftop at Pier 17: Alexandra Daddario on the red carpet for the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One.
(Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)
New York, NY – July 10, 2021 – The Rooftop at Pier 17: Jalen Suggs on the red carpet for the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One.
(Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)
New York, NY – July 10, 2021 – The Rooftop at Pier 17: Bianca Belair on the red carpet for the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One.
(Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)
New York, NY – July 10, 2021 – The Rooftop at Pier 17: Bianca Belair on the red carpet for the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One.
(Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)
New York, NY – July 10, 2021 – The Rooftop at Pier 17: Bianca Belair and guest on the red carpet for the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One.
(Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)
New York, NY – July 10, 2021 – The Rooftop at Pier 17: Sasha Banks on the red carpet for the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One.
(Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)
New York, NY – July 10, 2021 – The Rooftop at Pier 17: Sasha Banks on the red carpet for the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One.
(Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)
New York, NY – July 10, 2021 – The Rooftop at Pier 17: Sasha Banks on the red carpet for the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One.
(Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)
New York, NY – July 10, 2021 – The Rooftop at Pier 17: Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks during the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One.
(Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)
New York, NY – July 10, 2021 – The Rooftop at Pier 17: Sabrina Ionescu and guest on the red carpet for the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One.
(Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)
New York, NY – July 10, 2021 – The Rooftop at Pier 17: Ronald Jones II on the red carpet for the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One.
(Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)

alexandra daddariobianca belaircharli d'ameliodixie d'amelioespnespysjulius randlekane brownpaige bueckerssasha banks

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Emilia Clarke Listed For July 21 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Episode

Olivia Rodrigo Shares Selfie With President Joe Biden Following White House Vaccination Meeting