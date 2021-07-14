Charli & Dixie D’Amelio, Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair, Paige Bueckers, More Spotted On ESPYS Red Carpet; Special Look & List Of Winners

New York, NY - July 10, 2021 - The Rooftop at Pier 17: Dixie and Charli D'Amelio on the red carpet for the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One.
Following their spring appearance as title presenters at the recent Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren boxing match, social media stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio took part in another noteworthy sports event.
The siblings presented at this past Saturday’s ESPYS in New York City. Prior to taking part in the leading sports awards show, Charli and Dixie made their presence felt on the show’s red carpet.
They were part of a guest list that included dozens of noteworthy names from sports and entertainment. Others spotted on the red carpet included WWE Superstars (and “Best WWE Moment” winners) Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair, Best Women’s Athlete winner Naomi Osaka, Best Men’s and Women’s College Athlete winners DeVonta Smith and Paige Bueckers, Most Improved NBA Player Julius Randle, Super Bowl winners Rob Gronkowski and Ronald Jones II, country-pop superstar Kane Brown, and actress Alexandra Daddario.
Following Saturday’s event, ESPN provided media with a full winner’s list — as well as a look at some of the aforementioned names on the red carpete.
Award Winners:
Best Athlete, Women’s Sports: Naomi Osaka, Tennis
Best Athlete, Men’s Sports: Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Best Breakthrough Athlete: LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets
Best Game: NCAA Men’s Final Four: Gonzaga (93) vs. UCLA (90)
Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports: Paige Bueckers, University of Connecticut Basketball
Best College Athlete, Men’s Sports: DeVonta Smith, Alabama Football
Best Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL
Best Record-Breaking Performance: Russell Westbrook, Washington Wizards – breaks Oscar Robertson’s 47year-old triple-double record with 182
Best Play: Kyler Murray Launches Hail Mary to DeAndre Hopkins (11/15/2020)
Best Championship Performance: Simone Biles
Best Championship Moment: Los Angeles Dodgers win the World Series
Best Coach: Tara VanDerveer
Best International Athlete, Men’s Soccer: Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus/Portugal National Team
Best International Athlete, Women’s Soccer: Sam Mewis, Manchester City/USA National Team
Best NFL Player: Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Best MLB Player: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
Best NHL Player: Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks
Best Driver: Lewis Hamilton, F1
Best NBA Player: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
Best WNBA Player: Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm
Best Boxer: Tyson Fury
Best MMA Fighter: Khabib Nurmagomedov
Best Athlete, Men’s Golf: Phil Mickelson
Best Athlete, Women’s Golf: Sei Young Kim
Best Athlete, Men’s Tennis: Novak Djokovic
Best Athlete, Women’s Tennis: Naomi Osaka
Best Athlete, Men’s Action Sports: Gabriel Medina, Surf (BRA)
Best Athlete, Women’s Action Sports: Chloe Kim, Snowboard (USA)
Best Jockey: Joel Rosario
Best Athlete with a Disability, Men’s Sports: Chris Nikic, Triathlon
Best Athlete with a Disability, Women’s Sports: Becca Murray, Wheelchair Basketball
Best Bowler: Tom Daugherty
Best MLS Player: Diego Rossi, Los Angeles FC
Best NWSL Player: Julie Ertz, Chicago Red Stars
Best WWE Moment: Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair make history as the first Black women to main event WrestleMania.
