Olivia Rodrigo Shares Selfie With President Joe Biden Following White House Vaccination Meeting

In an effort to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations, Olivia Rodrigo visited President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci at the White House Wednesday.

The pop superstar’s visit — and topical discussion — sparked considerable buzz across social and traditional media.

It also yielded at least one advocacy video. Shared on the @POTUS Instagram account earlier Wednesday, the video features the “good 4 u” artist urging all Americans, even young and healthy ones, to get the vaccine.

Later, @POTUS shared a three-photo gallery of Biden and Rodrigo posing for pictures in the Oval Office.

Rodrigo subsequently made an update to her own social media account, sharing a selfie with the 46th United States President. The various Instagram embeds follow: