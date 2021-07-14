in TV News

Olivia Rodrigo Shares Selfie With President Joe Biden Following White House Vaccination Meeting

Rodrigo met with Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci about encouraging more people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

President Biden and Olivia Rodrigo on 7/14/21 | Via @oliviarodrigo on Instagram

In an effort to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations, Olivia Rodrigo visited President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci at the White House Wednesday.

The pop superstar’s visit — and topical discussion — sparked considerable buzz across social and traditional media.

It also yielded at least one advocacy video. Shared on the @POTUS Instagram account earlier Wednesday, the video features the “good 4 u” artist urging all Americans, even young and healthy ones, to get the vaccine.

Later, @POTUS shared a three-photo gallery of Biden and Rodrigo posing for pictures in the Oval Office.

Rodrigo subsequently made an update to her own social media account, sharing a selfie with the 46th United States President. The various Instagram embeds follow:

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

