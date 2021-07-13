in TV News

“This Is Us,” “The Boys,” “Lovecraft Country,” “The Crown,” “The Mandalorian,” More Score Nominations For Outstanding Drama Series

Meet this year’s nominees for Outstanding Drama Series.

THIS IS US -- "The Adirondacks", Episode 516 -- Pictured: (l-r) Justin Hartley as Kevin, Sterling K. Brown as Randall -- (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)

Series from NBC, Prime Video, Netflix, HBO Hulu, Disney+, and FX will do battle in this year’s Emmy race for Outstanding Drama Series.

The 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Award nominations launched Tuesday, with NBC’s “This Is Us,” Prime’s “The Boys,” Netflix’s “Bridgerton,” and “The Crown,” HBO’s “Lovecraft Country,” Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Disney+’s “The Mandalorian,” and FX’s “Pose” earning spots in the key race.

All eight series are multi-time Emmy nominees; with 24 nods each, “The Crown” and “The Mandalorian” tie as this year’s most honored series.

Featuring host Cedric The Entertainer, the 2021 Emmy Awards will air on September 19 with an in-person audience. A link to the full nominations list is here.

Bridgertonlovecraft countryposethe boysthe crownthe handmaid's taleThe Mandalorianthis is us

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

“Ted Lasso,” “Emily In Paris,” “Cobra Kai,” “Flight Attendant,” Among Emmy Nominees For Best Comedy Series

Songs By Olivia Rodrigo, Nelly & Florida Georgia Line, Post Malone, Kane Brown & Blackbear, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber Added By Z100 New York