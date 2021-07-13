in TV News

“Ted Lasso,” “Emily In Paris,” “Cobra Kai,” “Flight Attendant,” Among Emmy Nominees For Best Comedy Series

“black-ish” is the only traditional TV show in the race.

Ted Lasso press photo courtesy of Apple TV+

The power of streaming continues to become more evident. Of the eight series up for Outstanding Comedy Series at the upcoming 73rd Emmy Awards, only one airs on traditional television.

ABC’s “black-ish,” that show, again finds itself in the crucial race.

The other nominees come from major streaming platforms. Netflix has representation in “Cobra Kai,” “The Kominsky Method,” and “Emily In Paris,” while HBO MAX’s “The Flight Attendant” and “Hacks” are in contention. Hulu has a nominee in “PEN15,” and Apple TV+ scores a Comedy Series look for “Ted Lasso.”

Each of the aforementioned series have at least one other nomination this year. With 20 nods in total, “Ted Lasso” is one of the year’s most nominated shows.

The full list of Emmy Awards nominations is available here.

