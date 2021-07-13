Songs By Olivia Rodrigo, Nelly & Florida Georgia Line, Post Malone, Kane Brown & Blackbear, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber Added By Z100 New York

It is not (at least not yet) an official single, but Olivia Rodrigo’s “traitor” continues to win support at pop radio.

The “SOUR” album standout landed a spot on the Z100 New York playlist in conjunction with the July 13 pop radio add board.

The powerhouse New York pop station also picked up four other noteworthy songs this week. Nelly & Florida Georgia Line’s “Lil Bit,” Post Malone’s “Motley Crew,” Kane Brown & blackbear’s “Memory,” and The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “Stay” have also earned spots on the influential playlist.

An enduring hit, “Lil Bit” recently just entered the Top 15 at pop radio. “Motley Crew,” “Memory,” and “Stay” are all brand new releases that have captured immediate attention at the pop radio format.

Headline Planet will share its complete add recap later Tuesday.