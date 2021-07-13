Imagine Dragons’ “Wrecked” Earns Most Added Honor At Alternative Radio

Imagine Dragons’ “Wrecked” continues to win love at the alternative radio format.

The song, which landed at another 29 Mediabase-monitored alternative stations, earns the week’s most added honor.

Picked up by 15 stations, Billie Eilish’s new “NDA” takes second place on the Mediabase add board.

I Don’t Know How But They Found Me’s “New Invention,” a playlist pickup for 9 stations, ranks as third-most added. With 8 adds each, twenty one pilots’ “Saturday” and Palaye Royale’s “No Love In LA” tie for fourth place.

This week’s other notable alternative radio options: SEB’s “Seaside Demo” (6 adds, 6th-most), jxdn’s “WANNA BE (featuring Machine Gun Kelly)” (5 adds, 7th-most, tie), Bastille’s “Distorted Light Beam” (5 adds, 7th-most, tie), Cold War Kids’ “What You Say” (5 adds, 7th-most, tie), The Marias’ “Hush” (5 adds, 7th-most, tie), WILLOW’s “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l (featuring Travis Barker)” (5 adds, 7th-most, tie), and Mod Sun’s “Karma” (5 adds, 7th-most, tie).