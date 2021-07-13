in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” Projected For 4th Week At #1 On US Album Chart

“SOUR” will remain atop this week’s overall album listing.

Olivia Rodrigo - SOUR Prom promo photo, courtesy of Geffen Records

As the July 9-15 tracking period draws to a close, Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” appears headed for another week at #1.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album should generate another 85K in US consumption activity this week. About 11K will come from album sales, with the remaining units attributable to track sales and track streams (primarily streams).

With no other album projected for more than 61K, “SOUR” should secure a second consecutive — and fourth total — week atop the overall US album charts (Hits Top 50 and Billboard 200).

Doja Cat’s “Planet HER” looks set for #2 this week (with the aforementioned 61K), and Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” could contend for #3 with 44K.

