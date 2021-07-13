The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “Stay” Erupts As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Several high-profile songs launched at pop radio this week, and all received healthy showings of support. The greatest support, however, went to The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “Stay.”

Picked up by 137 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, “Stay” ranks as this week’s most added song.

Post Malone’s “Motley Crew,” a playlist pickup for 90 stations, takes second place on the Mediabase add board. Billie Eilish’s “NDA” follows in third with 66 pickups, and an add count of 52 earns Kane Brown & blackbear’s “Memory” fourth place.

Dua Lipa’s “Love Again,” which landed at another 31 stations, ranks as this week’s fifth-most added song.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Maroon 5’s “Lost” (27 adds, 6th-most), Doja Cat & The Weeknd’s “You Right” (15 adds, 7th-most), Trinidad Cardona’s “Dinero” (10 adds, 8th-most), Bella Poarch’s “Build A Bitch” (8 adds, 9th-most), and NF’s “Just Like You” (7 adds, 10th-most).