Tom Hiddleston, Tig Notaro, GoldLink & Flo Milli Appear On Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” (Early Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1488 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Tom Hiddleston during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, July 12, 2021 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
Ahead of this week’s “Loki” season finale, titular star Tom Hiddleston appears on Monday’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The immensely popular actor joins Fallon for a remote interview. The episode also includes an in-studio chat with Tig Notaro and a musical performance by GoldLink and Flo Milli. The latter two perform “Raindrops” near the end of the broadcast.
Filmed in advance, Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Prior to the broadcast, NBC issued a collection of “first look” photos from the taping:
