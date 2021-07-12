in TV News

Tom Hiddleston, Tig Notaro, GoldLink & Flo Milli Appear On Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” (Early Look)

Lead guest Hiddleston appears for a remote interview.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1488 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Tom Hiddleston during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, July 12, 2021 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Ahead of this week’s “Loki” season finale, titular star Tom Hiddleston appears on Monday’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The immensely popular actor joins Fallon for a remote interview. The episode also includes an in-studio chat with Tig Notaro and a musical performance by GoldLink and Flo Milli. The latter two perform “Raindrops” near the end of the broadcast.

Filmed in advance, Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Prior to the broadcast, NBC issued a collection of “first look” photos from the taping:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1488 — Pictured: (l-r) Comedian Tig Notaro during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, July 12, 2021 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1488 — Pictured: Musical guest GoldLink (right) ft. Flo Milli (left) performs on Monday, July 12, 2021 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

