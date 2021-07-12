First Look: Noah Syndergaard Appears In-Studio On Monday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

This week’s MLB All-Star Game has been generating the usual amount of buzz from casual — and even non — sports fans. Befitting that buzz, “Late Night With Seth Meyers” welcomes a well-known MLB player into the studio Monday.

New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard, that player, appears for an interview on Tuesday’s edition of the late-night broadcast. The episode also features a chat with Scarlett Johansson; Charlie Benante will meanwhile sit in with The 8G Band as part of a week-long residency.

The episode will air at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC. In advance of the official broadcast, NBC shared photos from Syndergaard’s in-studio appearance. Those shots follow: