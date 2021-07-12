in TV News

First Look: Noah Syndergaard Appears In-Studio On Monday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

The Mets pitcher makes an in-studio appearance on Seth.

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1167A -- Pictured: (l-r) Noah Syndergaard during an interview with host Seth Meyers on July 12, 2021 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

This week’s MLB All-Star Game has been generating the usual amount of buzz from casual — and even non — sports fans. Befitting that buzz, “Late Night With Seth Meyers” welcomes a well-known MLB player into the studio Monday.

New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard, that player, appears for an interview on Tuesday’s edition of the late-night broadcast. The episode also features a chat with Scarlett Johansson; Charlie Benante will meanwhile sit in with The 8G Band as part of a week-long residency.

The episode will air at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC. In advance of the official broadcast, NBC shared photos from Syndergaard’s in-studio appearance. Those shots follow:

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

