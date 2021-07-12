in TV News

Swedish House Mafia, Ty Dolla $ign, 070 Shake Listed For Performance On July 19 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The episode will also feature Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Joshua Jackson.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1452 -- Pictured: Host Jimmy Fallon during "Hashtags" on Thursday, April 29, 2021 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Update: Headline Planet just received an additional NBC press note confirming Swedish House Mafia, Ty Dolla $ign and 070 Shake as the musical guests for the July 19 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

A newly launched poster campaign suggests iconic EDM act Swedish House Mafia will be releasing a comeback single this week. Early next week, the world will evidently get to see a television performance of the song.

According to the program’s official website, Swedish House Mafia will perform on the July 19 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Per the listing, the trio will perform with Ty Dolla $ign and 070 Shake.

The performance will follow host Jimmy Fallon’s interviews with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Joshua Jackson.

Although the official website is obviously a credible destination for “Tonight Show” listings, advertised lineups remain subject to change. Headline Planet will provide an update if the performance is changed or canceled.

