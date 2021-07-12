Maroon 5’s “Lost” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

Maroon 5’s new single “Lost” found ample support at the hot adult contemporary radio format this week.

Picked up by 32 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations, the “Beautiful Mistakes” follow-up ranks as this week’s most added song.

Big Red Machine’s “Renegade (featuring Taylor Swift),” which topped last week’s add board, lands in second place this week. The collaboration won support from another 28 stations.

MAX & Ali Gatie’s “Butterflies,” a playlist pickup for 18 stations, follows in third place. Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” takes fourth on the Mediabase Hot AC add board with 12 new pickups.

Each added by 5 stations, Regard, Troye Sivan & Tate McRae’s “You” and Kelsea Ballerini & LANY’s “I Quit Drinking” tie for fifth.

Four songs — The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “Stay,” Tones and I’s “Cloudy Day,” twenty one pilots’ “Saturday,” and Weezer’s “All My Favorite Songs (featuring AJR)” — follow in a tie for seventh place. Each scored playlist pickups from 4 stations this week.