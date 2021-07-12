in Music News

Billboard Hot 100: BTS’ “Butter” Spends 7th Week As #1 Song In America

“Butter” retains its position atop the Billboard Hot 100.

BTS - Butter video screen | BIGHIT MUSIC/Columbia

“Butter,” the hit single from seven-member group BTS, spends a seventh consecutive week atop the Billboard Hot 100.

Indeed, the worldwide hit retains its position as the #1 song in America. The #1 position accounts for another week of superb sales numbers, as well as solid radio and streaming activity.

In reaching a seventh week at #1, “Butter” more than doubles the group’s previous longest-reign atop the Hot 100. “Dynamite,” the song at the center of that reign, ruled for three total weeks.

Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” retains the runner-up position, while Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” rises one spot to #3. Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More (featuring SZA)” ticks down one place to #4, and Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” ascends three places to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

