Aaron Lewis’ “Am I The Only One” Earns Top 15 Position On Billboard Hot 100 Chart

Powered by a mammoth sales performance, Aaron Lewis’ “Am I The Only One” debuts prominently on this week’s Billboard Hot 100.

The issue-driven song lands at #14 on the all-genre listing, which ranks the hottest songs in America based on combined activity from sales, streams, and radio airplay.

As noted, “Am I The Only One” fared particularly well on the sales front. The song, in fact, earns #2 on the all-genre Billboard Digital Song Sales listing; only BTS’ megahit “Butter” sold more copies during the July 2-8 tracking period.

“Am I The Only One” by far ranks as Aaron Lewis’ highest-charting solo release on the Hot 100. He does, however, have a higher-charting song with Staind (the band’s “It’s Been Awhile” peaked at #5).