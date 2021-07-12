Big Red Machine & Taylor Swift’s “Renegade” Debuts On Billboard Hot 100 Chart

Following its first full week in the market, Big Red Machine’s “Renegade (featuring Taylor Swift)” earns a spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song grabs #73 on the listing, which ranks songs from all genres based on US sales, streaming, and radio activity.

“Renegade” fared well in all columns during its first week of release.

The song marks the first career Hot 100 entry for the Big Red Machine project, which is a super-collaboration between Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon. Both contributed to Swift’s recently released albums “folklore” and “evermore.”