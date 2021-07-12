in Music News

Young Thug & Gunna’s “Ski” Officially Earns #1 On Urban Radio Chart

“Ski” wins a close race for #1 at urban radio.

Gunna and Young Thug - Ski Video screen | Young Stoner Life/300/WMG

Powered by a big airplay gain, Young Thug & Gunna’s “Ski” improves to #1 on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, “Ski” earns #1 on the strength of its 5,938 tracking period plays. The count tops last week’s mark by a substantial 505.

GIVEON’s “Heartbreak Anniversary” ranks as a close #2 this week. The song, which was #4 last week, received 5,906 spins during the July 4-10 tracking period (+743).

Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open,” last week’s #1 song, settles for #3 on this week’s chart. Moneybagg Yo’s former #1 “Time Today” drops two places to #4, and Polo G’s “RAPSTAR” ascends one position to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

