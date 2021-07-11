VASSY & Bonka’s “Chase” Officially Earns #1 At US Dance Radio

VASSY & Bonka’s “Chase,” the #3 song on last week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart, improves to #1 this week.

“Chase” received ~414 spins during the July 4-10 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 64 plays.

Up six places, Regard, Troye Sivan & Tate McRae’s “You” scores #2 on this week’s chart. The former multi-week #1 received ~382 spins during the tracking week (+74).

Noizu’s “Summer 91 (Looking Back),” last week’s chart-topper, settles for #3 this week. Anabel Englund & Yotto’s “Waiting For You” climbs one position to #4, and Robin Schulz & Felix Jaehn’s “One More Time (featuring Alida)” drops three places to #5 on the new chart.