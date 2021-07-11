Imagine Dragons’ “Follow You” Achieves 5th Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

Imagine Dragons’ alternative radio smash “Follow You” retains its standing as the format’s #1 song.

Played ~2,940 times during the July 4-10 tracking period, “Follow You” secures a fifth week atop the Mediabase alternative radio chart. This week’s spin count falls a non-trivial 297 plays short of last week’s mark but still keeps “Follow You” in the pinnacle position.

AJR’s “Way Less Sad,” which received ~2,675 spins (-49), holds at #2.

Weezer’s “All My Favorite Songs” stays in the #3 position, and Coldplay’s “Higher Power” spends another week at #4. Up two places, Girl In Red’s “Serotonin” takes #5**.

**Editor’s Note: The early Sunday Mediabase update has “Serotonin” two spins ahead of All Time Low’s #6-ranked “Once In A Lifetime.” Counts sometimes change by a few plays in the final Sunday evening update; Headline Planet will provide an update if a meaningful change occurs here.