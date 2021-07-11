Dua Lipa & DaBaby’s “Levitating” Spends 4th Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

After returning to #1 on last week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart, Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” keeps the top spot on this week’s listing.
Played ~5,977 times during the July 4-10 tracking period, the enduring Dua Lipa smash enjoys a second consecutive — and fourth overall — week as Hot AC’s #1 song. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 143 but keeps “Levitating” ahead of the pack.
Maroon 5’s “Beautiful Mistakes (featuring Megan Thee Stallion),” which received ~5,828 spins (-229), holds at #2.
The Kid LAROI & Miley Cyrus’ “WITHOUT YOU” rises one spot to #3, as The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” descends one rung to #4. Justin Bieber’s “Peaches (Featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVEON)” ticks up one place to #5.
