Special Look: Olivia Ponton Attends Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show, Poses With Haley Kalil, More Backstage

PARAISO Miami Beach (Miami Swim Week) has played host to shows and events from some of the industry’s most iconic names. That list, naturally, includes Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

The brand/publication held a runway show at Mondrian Hotel South Beach’s Baia Beach Club on Saturday night. Beyond welcoming attendees into a gorgeous venue, the show offered a runway lineup featuring successful SI Swim models like Jasmine Sanders, as well as standouts from this year’s SI Swim Search. The models showcased looks that will appear in the upcoming SI Swimsuit Issue.

The event also attracted noteworthy attendees, including Olivia Ponton. Ponton, who is quickly emerging as both a social media and overall modeling superstar, made her presence felt on the red carpet and backstage. She also spent time with models Natalie Mariduena and Haley Kalil, who walked the show, as well as famed SI Swimsuit editor MJ Day.

Cincoro Tequila and VOSA Spirits sponsored the eagerly anticipated event, with Sean Donaldson Hair handling hair and makeup.

Following the event, Sports Illustrated (via TARA, Ink) shared photos from Ponton’s time at the show. Those publicity-approved shots follow: