Jasmine Sanders, Allie Ayers, More Stun At Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Miami Swim Week (Special Look)

2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model Jasmine Sanders opened the iconic publication’s 2021 Runway show as part of the PARAISO Miami Beach (Miami Swim Week) celebration.

Emanating from Mondrian Hotel South Beach’s Baia Beach Club Saturday night, the event featured star models like Sanders, Natalie Mariduena, Haley Kalil, and more. The runaway also played host to the 13 standouts from this year’s Swim Search, with names like Allie Ayers, Saje Nicole, and Katie Austin making their presence felt at the high-profile event.

Cincoro Tequila and VOSA Spirits sponsored the event, with Sean Donaldson Hair handling hair and makeup. The models sported pieces from a range of designers: Asherah, HAUS OF PINKLEMONADE, Norma Kamali, AEXAE, Matte Collection, Bfyne, ViX Paula Hermanny, Tropic of C, Anna Kosturova, Tori Praver, Toluca Swim, Andi Bagus, Frankies Bikinis, Yandy, Missoni, Ola Vida, Monica Hansen Beachwear, Avis Bendita, Indah, Fisch, TRIANGL, Oh Polly, Lybethras, Sage Swim, Beach Riot, Heavy Manners, Savannah Morrow, Myra Swim, Chloe Rose, Agent Provocateur, Bain de Minuit, The Merger NYC, Nessy Swim, and Lace by Tanaya.

Following the event, Sports Illustrated (via TARA, Ink) shared a collection of publicity-approved assignment photos from the event, red carpet, and backstage area. Highlights follow.

The 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue will hit stands on July 19.