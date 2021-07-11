in Pop Culture

Jasmine Sanders, Allie Ayers, More Stun At Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Miami Swim Week (Special Look)

Jasmine Sanders opened the 2021 runway show.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JULY 10: Jasmine Sanders walks for 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show during Paraiso Miami Beach at Mondrian South Beach on July 10, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model Jasmine Sanders opened the iconic publication’s 2021 Runway show as part of the PARAISO Miami Beach (Miami Swim Week) celebration.

Emanating from Mondrian Hotel South Beach’s Baia Beach Club Saturday night, the event featured star models like Sanders, Natalie Mariduena, Haley Kalil, and more. The runaway also played host to the 13 standouts from this year’s Swim Search, with names like Allie Ayers, Saje Nicole, and Katie Austin making their presence felt at the high-profile event.

Cincoro Tequila and VOSA Spirits sponsored the event, with Sean Donaldson Hair handling hair and makeup. The models sported pieces from a range of designers: Asherah, HAUS OF PINKLEMONADE, Norma Kamali, AEXAE, Matte Collection, Bfyne, ViX Paula Hermanny, Tropic of C, Anna Kosturova, Tori Praver, Toluca Swim, Andi Bagus, Frankies Bikinis, Yandy, Missoni, Ola Vida, Monica Hansen Beachwear, Avis Bendita, Indah, Fisch, TRIANGL, Oh Polly, Lybethras, Sage Swim, Beach Riot, Heavy Manners, Savannah Morrow, Myra Swim, Chloe Rose, Agent Provocateur, Bain de Minuit, The Merger NYC, Nessy Swim, and Lace by Tanaya.

Following the event, Sports Illustrated (via TARA, Ink) shared a collection of publicity-approved assignment photos from the event, red carpet, and backstage area. Highlights follow.

The 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue will hit stands on July 19.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JULY 10: Jasmine Sanders walks for 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show during Paraiso Miami Beach at Mondrian South Beach on July 10, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – JULY 10: Taylor Sharpe walks for 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show during Paraiso Miami Beach at Mondrian South Beach on July 10, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – JULY 10: Jasmine Sanders walks for 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show during Paraiso Miami Beach at Mondrian South Beach on July 10, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – JULY 10: Haley Kalil walks for 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show during Paraiso Miami Beach at Mondrian South Beach on July 10, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – JULY 10: Natalie Mariduena walks for 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show during Paraiso Miami Beach at Mondrian South Beach on July 10, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – JULY 10: Saje Nicole walks for 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show during Paraiso Miami Beach at Mondrian South Beach on July 10, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – JULY 10: Allie Ayers walks for 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show during Paraiso Miami Beach at Mondrian South Beach on July 10, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – JULY 10: Allie Ayers walks for 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show during Paraiso Miami Beach at Mondrian South Beach on July 10, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – JULY 10: Christen Harper walks for 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show during Paraiso Miami Beach at Mondrian South Beach on July 10, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – JULY 10: Katie Austin walks for 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show during Paraiso Miami Beach at Mondrian South Beach on July 10, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – JULY 10: Saje Nicole and Allie Ayers pose backstage for 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show during Paraiso Miami Beach at Mondrian South Beach on July 10, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – JULY 10: Allie Ayers poses backstage during 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show during Paraiso Miami Beach at Mondrian South Beach on July 10, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – JULY 10: Jasmine Sanders poses backstage during 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show during Paraiso Miami Beach at Mondrian South Beach on July 10, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – JULY 10:(BR) Chelsea Heath, Amanda Kay, Kathy Jacobs, Haley Kalil, Brooks Nader, Natalie Mariduena, Saje Nicole, Kristen Louelle, MJ Day, Allie Ayers, Taylor Sharpe, Summer Wilson, (FR) Jasmine Sanders, Christen Harper, Katie Austin, Alex Aust and Haley Kalil pose backstage for 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show during Paraiso Miami Beach at Mondrian South Beach on July 10, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

