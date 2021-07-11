in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Deja Vu” Officially Enters Top 5 At Pop Radio

“deja vu” joins “good 4 u” in the Top 5 on this week’s pop chart.

Olivia Rodrigo in deja vu | Video screen | Geffen/Interscope

This week’s Mediabase pop radio chart features two Olivia Rodrigo songs in its Top 5.

Rodrigo’s soaring “good 4 u” ascends one spot to #3 this week. Her fellow single “deja vu,” meanwhile, makes its first Top 5 appearance with a one-place ascent to #5.

“deja vu” received ~14,599 spins during the July 4-10 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 1,381.

“deja vu” becomes the third Olivia Rodrigo single to reach the Top 5 at pop radio. Prior to getting there with the aforementioned “good 4 u,” Rodrigo entered the region — and ultimately enjoyed a multi-week stint at #1 — with her breakthrough “drivers license.”

All three songs appear on Rodrigo’s “SOUR,” which returns to #1 on this week’s Billboard 200 chart.

