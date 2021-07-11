in Pop Culture

Mads Lewis, Olivia Ponton, Charly Jordan Looked Great On Runway At Boohoo’s Miami Swim Week Show (Special Look)

The popular model-influencers looked beautiful in the Swim Week event.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - JULY 10: Madison Lewis walks the runway for boohoo First Ever Runway Show during Miami Swim Week Paraiso Miami Beach at The Villa Casa Casuarina on July 10, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for boohoo)

Social media sensations Madison “Mads” Lewis, Olivia Ponton, and Charly Jordan took part in Saturday’s boohoo and boohooman runway show.

Part of Miami Swim Week, the high-profile event took emanated from Villa Casa Casuarina at the Versace Mansion. The aforementioned model-influencers looked characteristically beautiful while walking the runway as part of a lineup that also included Alexa Collins, Fiona Barron, Nikita Dragun, Kara del Toro, and more.

Featuring representation for different body types, ethnicities, and sizes, the show highlighted a collection consisting of over 30 pieces curated for all body types. The women’s collection is available here.

In addition to the noteworthy runway models, Saturday’s show featured a musical performance by Ty Dolla $ign.

Publicity-approved assignment photos, courtesy of boohoo (via Walker Drawas and TARA, Ink), follow:

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 10: Olivia Ponton walks the runway for boohoo First Ever Runway Show during Miami Swim Week Paraiso Miami Beach at The Villa Casa Casuarina on July 10, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for boohoo)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 10: Olivia Ponton walks the runway for boohoo First Ever Runway Show during Miami Swim Week Paraiso Miami Beach at The Villa Casa Casuarina on July 10, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for boohoo)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 10: Olivia Ponton walks the runway for boohoo First Ever Runway Show during Miami Swim Week Paraiso Miami Beach at The Villa Casa Casuarina on July 10, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for boohoo)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 10: Charly Jordan walks the runway for boohoo First Ever Runway Show during Miami Swim Week Paraiso Miami Beach at The Villa Casa Casuarina on July 10, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for boohoo)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 10: Charly Jordan walks the runway for boohoo First Ever Runway Show during Miami Swim Week Paraiso Miami Beach at The Villa Casa Casuarina on July 10, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for boohoo)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 10: Olivia Ponton prepares backstage for boohoo First Ever Runway Show during Miami Swim Week Paraiso Miami Beach at The Villa Casa Casuarina on July 10, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for boohoo)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 10: Charly Jordan prepares backstage for boohoo First Ever Runway Show during Miami Swim Week Paraiso Miami Beach at The Villa Casa Casuarina on July 10, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for boohoo)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 10: Madison Lewis walks the runway for boohoo First Ever Runway Show during Miami Swim Week Paraiso Miami Beach at The Villa Casa Casuarina on July 10, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for boohoo)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 10: Madison Lewis walks the runway for boohoo First Ever Runway Show during Miami Swim Week Paraiso Miami Beach at The Villa Casa Casuarina on July 10, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for boohoo)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 10: Madison Lewis poses backstage during boohoo First Ever Runway Show during Miami Swim Week Paraiso Miami Beach at The Villa Casa Casuarina on July 10, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for boohoo)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 10: Olivia Ponton walks the runway for boohoo First Ever Runway Show during Miami Swim Week Paraiso Miami Beach at The Villa Casa Casuarina on July 10, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for boohoo)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

