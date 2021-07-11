Mads Lewis, Olivia Ponton, Charly Jordan Looked Great On Runway At Boohoo’s Miami Swim Week Show (Special Look)

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - JULY 10: Madison Lewis walks the runway for boohoo First Ever Runway Show during Miami Swim Week Paraiso Miami Beach at The Villa Casa Casuarina on July 10, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for boohoo)
Social media sensations Madison “Mads” Lewis, Olivia Ponton, and Charly Jordan took part in Saturday’s boohoo and boohooman runway show.
Featuring representation for different body types, ethnicities, and sizes, the show highlighted a collection consisting of over 30 pieces curated for all body types. The women’s collection is available here.
In addition to the noteworthy runway models, Saturday’s show featured a musical performance by Ty Dolla $ign.
Publicity-approved assignment photos, courtesy of boohoo (via Walker Drawas and TARA, Ink), follow:
Headline Planet does not collect personal data, but some third-party advertisers & applications may use cookies. Please confirm your acknowledgement and/or consult our privacy policy for details & opt-out instructions.ConfirmedPrivacy policy
Comments
Loading…