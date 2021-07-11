Mads Lewis, Olivia Ponton, Charly Jordan Looked Great On Runway At Boohoo’s Miami Swim Week Show (Special Look)

Social media sensations Madison “Mads” Lewis, Olivia Ponton, and Charly Jordan took part in Saturday’s boohoo and boohooman runway show.

Part of Miami Swim Week, the high-profile event took emanated from Villa Casa Casuarina at the Versace Mansion. The aforementioned model-influencers looked characteristically beautiful while walking the runway as part of a lineup that also included Alexa Collins, Fiona Barron, Nikita Dragun, Kara del Toro, and more.

Featuring representation for different body types, ethnicities, and sizes, the show highlighted a collection consisting of over 30 pieces curated for all body types. The women’s collection is available here.

In addition to the noteworthy runway models, Saturday’s show featured a musical performance by Ty Dolla $ign.

Publicity-approved assignment photos, courtesy of boohoo (via Walker Drawas and TARA, Ink), follow: