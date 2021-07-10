Post Malone’s “Motley Crew” Closed Day One With Nearly 400 Rhythmic Radio Plays

Post Malone’s “Motley Crew” made a big opening day statement at rhythmic radio, while also capturing some immediate interest at pop.

According to Mediabase, the new single had received 394 spins by the close of Friday, July 9. The count slots “Motley Crew” at #42 on the building/real-time Mediabase chart, which accounts for the first six days of the July 4-10 tracking period.

“Motley Crew” may not post as significant of a spin count on Saturday, but it should still remain well inside the Top 50 — and possibly debut inside the Top 40.

“Motley Crew” meanwhile scored multiple first-day spins from dozens of pop radio stations. Tampa’s Hot 101.5 led the way, offering what Mediabase reports as 26 spins. Long Island’s 106.1 BLI and Orlando’s Power 95.3 each offered a nearly-as-mammoth 24 plays.

Per a Republic press release, “Motley Crew” is a companion to a forthcoming documentary project.