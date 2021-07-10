BTS’ “Butter” Earns 7th Consecutive Week At #1 On Global YouTube Songs Chart

BTS’ global smash “Butter” retains its standing as the biggest song on YouTube.

“Butter,” which received 90.4 million total views during the July 2-8 tracking period, secures a seventh consecutive week at #1. This week’s streaming count notably tops last week’s mark by a whopping 49.6%.

The gain is attributable, in part, to new performance videos for The Music Day and SiriusXM Hits 1.

In addition to topping its own mark from last week, “Butter” convincingly outperformed any other track this week.

“Pudina Ae Haseena,” the #2 performer, received 62.5 million views during the official tracking period.