in TV News

Zendaya Listed For Appearance On July 12 “Daily Pop” Episode

She and LeBron James will also be part of a red carpet feature on July 13.

Daily Pop - Key Art courtesy of NBCUniversal

Ahead of the film’s July 16 release, “Space Jam: A New Legacy” cast member Zendaya will appear on E!’s “Daily Pop.”

According to E!, the Emmy winner will participate in an interview on the July 12 edition of the daytime talk show.

She and fellow “Space Jam” star LeBron James will additionally appear in a red carpet premiere feature on the July 13 “Daily Pop” episode.

This week’s other guests include cast members from “Grown-ish” and “Dr. Death.” Complete listings follow:

July 12 – Zendaya, Chip & Joanna Gaines, Jason Sudeikis
July 13 – Yara Shahidi & Chloe Bailey of “Grown-ish,” “Space Jam” red carpet feature with LeBron James and Zendaya, Catherine Lowe
July 14 – Christian Slater, AnnaSophia Robb & Joshua Jackson of “Dr. Death”
July 15 – Jason & Ashley Wahler
July 16 – Laurie Hernandez, Melissa Chataigne, Jeremy Fall

daily popelebron jamesspace jam: a new legacyzendaya

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” Returns To #1 On US Album Chart, Earns Third Week On Top