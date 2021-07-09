Zendaya Listed For Appearance On July 12 “Daily Pop” Episode

Ahead of the film’s July 16 release, “Space Jam: A New Legacy” cast member Zendaya will appear on E!’s “Daily Pop.”

According to E!, the Emmy winner will participate in an interview on the July 12 edition of the daytime talk show.

She and fellow “Space Jam” star LeBron James will additionally appear in a red carpet premiere feature on the July 13 “Daily Pop” episode.

This week’s other guests include cast members from “Grown-ish” and “Dr. Death.” Complete listings follow:

July 12 – Zendaya, Chip & Joanna Gaines, Jason Sudeikis

July 13 – Yara Shahidi & Chloe Bailey of “Grown-ish,” “Space Jam” red carpet feature with LeBron James and Zendaya, Catherine Lowe

July 14 – Christian Slater, AnnaSophia Robb & Joshua Jackson of “Dr. Death”

July 15 – Jason & Ashley Wahler

July 16 – Laurie Hernandez, Melissa Chataigne, Jeremy Fall