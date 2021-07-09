in TV News

Amorphous & Kelly Rowland, Tainy & Yandel, Moneybagg Yo Set To Perform On “Kimmel” This Week; Arsenio Hall, Phoebe Robinson, Nick Kroll Guest Hosting

ABC just confirmed this week’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” lineup.

Moneybagg Yo - Time Today video screen | UMG/Foundation

ABC just provided a big “Jimmy Kimmel Live” lineup update, revealing guests for two upcoming “Game Night” episodes and four late-night installments.

Anthony Anderson will continue to host the “Game Night” episodes, which will air ahead of the July 11 and July 14 NBA Finals Games. Johnny Knoxville will appear on the former, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will appear on the latter.

As for the late-night show, Arsenio Hall (July 12 and July 13), Phoebe Robinson (July 14), and Nick Kroll (July 16) have been set as this week’s guest hosts. The lineup for July 15 has not yet been announced.

Amorphous and Kelly Rowland will perform on July 12, Tainy and Yandel will play the July 13 edition, and Moneybagg Yo will bring music to July 15. A full look at the lineups, including this week’s interview guests, follows.

Sunday, July 11 – 7 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. CDT/8 p.m. PDT – “JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE: NBA FINALS GAME NIGHT” – Hosted by Anthony Anderson
1. Johnny Knoxville

Monday, July 12 – Hosted by Arsenio Hall
1. Megan Fox (“Till Death”) 2. Musical Guest Amorphous feat. Kelly Rowland

Tuesday, July 13 – Hosted by Arsenio Hall
1. LeBron James (“Space Jam: A New Legacy”) 2. Richard E. Grant (“Loki”) 3. Musical Guest Tainy x Yandel

Wednesday, July 14 – 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT/8:30 p.m. PDT – “JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE: NBA FINALS GAME NIGHT” – Hosted by Anthony Anderson
1. Dwayne Johnson

Wednesday, July 14 – Hosted by Phoebe Robinson
1. Chris Bosh (“Letters to a Young Athlete”) 2. Musical Guest Moneybagg Yo

Thursday, July 15
TBC

Friday, July 16 – Hosted by Nick Kroll
1. Seth Rogen (“Houseplant”) 2. Winston Duke (“Nine Days)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

