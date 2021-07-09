Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” Returns To #1 On US Album Chart, Earns Third Week On Top

Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” continued its strong performance during the July 2-8 tracking period. According to Hits Daily Double, it earned enough activity to return to #1 on the overall US album chart.

The publication notes that “SOUR” generated another 88.7K in US consumption units. About 8.6K are from sales, with the other units coming from track sales and streams (primarily streams).

“SOUR” is celebrating a third, non-consecutive week as America’s #1 overall album.

Set to post Sunday, Billboard’s specific numbers may differ from those reported by Hits. The discrepancy will not, however, impact its status as the top-performing album. “SOUR” will indeed secure a third week at #1.