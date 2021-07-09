The Rock & Emily Blunt To Discuss “Jungle Cruise” On July 12 “Good Morning America,” “GMA3” Episodes

The new, live action adaptation of “Jungle Cruise” launches on July 30. Ahead of the film’s release, co-stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt will make joint daytime television appearances.

According to ABC, they will first appear on the July 12 edition of “Good Morning America.” That days’ “GMA” will also spotlight the state of Georgia as part of the “Rise and Shine” tour.

Later that day, Johnson and Blunt will appear on spin-off series “GMA3: What You Need To Know.” The July 12 “GMA3” will also feature John Katko and Curt Menefee.

Complete listings for both series follow:

GMA LISTINGS:

Monday, July 12— GMA’s Rise and Shine tour of America: Georgia; actors Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt (“Jungle Cruise”)

Tuesday, July 13—Actress Connie Britton (“Joe Bell”); GMA Summer Concert Series continues with a performance by The Wallflowers

Wednesday, July 14 –Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson; authors Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray (“The Personal Librarian”)

Thursday, July 15— GMA’s Rise and Shine tour of America: Massachusetts; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson; hosts Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum (“Making the Cut”); actor Reid Miller (“Joe Bell”)

Friday, July 16— GMA Summer Concert Series continues featuring an interview with Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz & Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo and performances by Fall Out Boy & Weezer

Saturday, July 17—Binge This! Daryn Carp; a performance by The Wallflowers

GMA3 LISTINGS:

Monday, July 12— Representative John Katko (R-NY); author Marshall Allen (“Never Pay the First Bill”); host Curt Menefee (“America’s Top Dog”); actors Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt (“Jungle Cruise”)

Tuesday, July 13 – Mayor of Sacramento Darrell Steinberg; author Nicole Lynn (“Agent You: Show Up, Do the Work, and Succeed on Your Own Terms”); actress Patina Miller (“Power Book III: Raising Kanan”)

Wednesday, July 14—Representative Raul Ruiz (D-CA); author Jessica Abo (“Unfiltered: How to Be as Happy as You Look on Social Media”); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson; singer and host Monica (“Infamy: When Fame Turns Deadly”)

Thursday, July 15— Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul; directors Nneka Onuorah and Giselle Bailey (“The Legend of the Underground”); host Andrew Zimmern (“Family Dinner”); actor Karen Gillan (“Gunpowder Milkshake”)

Friday, July 16— Director Malcolm D. Lee (“Space Jam: A New Legacy”); host Gretchen Rubin (“Happier with Gretchen Rubin”); Faith Friday with Bishop Megan Rohrer; actor Aaron Tveit (“Schmigadoon!”)