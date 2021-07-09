in TV News

Damian Lillard Scheduled For Interview On July 15 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

The NBA star and hip-hop artist will talk about “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”

Damian "DAME D.O.L.L.A." Lillard performs "About That Time" on the newly released "Space Jam" soundtrack (Cover courtesy of Republic Records)

In addition to starring in the forthcoming “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” NBA All-Star Damian Lillard contributed to the soundtrack (as DAME D.O.L.L.A.). To hype the new film, Lillard will soon make a late-night television appearance.

NBC confirms Lillard for the July 15 edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” That night’s episode will also feature an interview with Alan Cumming; Charlie Benante will be sitting in with The 8G Band as part of a week-long residency.

Complete listings for “Late Night,” which returns to original episodes this coming Monday, follow:

Friday, July 9: Guests Peyton Manning (Capital One College Bowl), Bowen Yang (Hot White Heist) and Edgar Wright (The Sparks Brothers). Stevie Nistor sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 6/17/21)

Monday, July 12: Guests Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) and Noah Syndergaard (MLB All-Star Game). Charlie Benante sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1167A.

Tuesday, July 13: Guests Amy Poehler (Duncanville) and M. Night Shyamalan (Old). Charlie Benante sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1168A.

Wednesday, July 14: Guests Florence Pugh (Black Widow), Questlove (Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)), is and musical guest Walk The Moon (Single: “Can You Handle My Love”). Charlie Benante sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1169A.

Thursday, July 15: Guests Alan Cumming (Schmigadoon!, The Prince) and Damian Lillard (Space Jam: A New Legacy). Charlie Benante sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1170A.

Friday, July 16: Guests Joel McHale (Card Sharks), Bill Cowher (Heart and Steel) and Carmen Christopher (Carmen Christopher: Street Special). Brendan Buckley sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 6/8/21)

damian lillardlate nightnbcseth meyersspace jam: a new legacy

