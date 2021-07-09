Damian Lillard Scheduled For Interview On July 15 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

In addition to starring in the forthcoming “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” NBA All-Star Damian Lillard contributed to the soundtrack (as DAME D.O.L.L.A.). To hype the new film, Lillard will soon make a late-night television appearance.

NBC confirms Lillard for the July 15 edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” That night’s episode will also feature an interview with Alan Cumming; Charlie Benante will be sitting in with The 8G Band as part of a week-long residency.

Complete listings for “Late Night,” which returns to original episodes this coming Monday, follow:

Friday, July 9: Guests Peyton Manning (Capital One College Bowl), Bowen Yang (Hot White Heist) and Edgar Wright (The Sparks Brothers). Stevie Nistor sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 6/17/21)

Monday, July 12: Guests Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) and Noah Syndergaard (MLB All-Star Game). Charlie Benante sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1167A.

Tuesday, July 13: Guests Amy Poehler (Duncanville) and M. Night Shyamalan (Old). Charlie Benante sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1168A.

Wednesday, July 14: Guests Florence Pugh (Black Widow), Questlove (Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)), is and musical guest Walk The Moon (Single: “Can You Handle My Love”). Charlie Benante sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1169A.

Thursday, July 15: Guests Alan Cumming (Schmigadoon!, The Prince) and Damian Lillard (Space Jam: A New Legacy). Charlie Benante sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1170A.

Friday, July 16: Guests Joel McHale (Card Sharks), Bill Cowher (Heart and Steel) and Carmen Christopher (Carmen Christopher: Street Special). Brendan Buckley sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 6/8/21)