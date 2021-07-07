in Music News

Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” Headed For #1 At Pop Radio

“MONTERO” is leading the race at mid-week.

Lil Nas X - Montero video screen | Columbia

Lil Nas X is on the verge of scoring his first pop radio #1.

According to Mediabase, his “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” received 8,032 spins during the first three days of the July 4-10 tracking period. Up 9% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “MONTERO” at #1 on the Mediabase building/real-time chart.

“MONTERO” does not have a huge lead over Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More (featuring SZA)” (7,862 spins), but it has a decided momentum advantage. Whereas the Lil Nas X song is up 9% from last week’s mark, “Kiss Me More” is up just under 4%. As long the songs remain on similar trajectories, “MONTERO” will further pad its lead as the tracking period concludes.

Olivia Rodrigo’s building #3 “good 4 u” is gaining at a faster pace (7,446, +13%), but it is not yet within striking distance of “MONTERO” and the #1 position.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

