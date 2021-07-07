in Music News

Ed Sheeran, Tones and I, Maisie Peters Confirmed For Pandora LIVE Event On July 14

Ed Sheeran will headline next Wednesday’s Pandora event.

Ed Sheeran - Press/Publicity Photo courtesy of Atlantic Records

Fresh off the release of his new single “Bad Habits,” music superstar Ed Sheeran will headline a Pandora LIVE virtual event.

Set for 9PM ET on July 14, the event will also feature guest performances from Tones and I and Maisie Peters. The latter just signed to Sheeran’s Gingerbread Man Records label; the two additionally collaborated as co-writers for Peters’ new single “Psycho.”

“Feels great to be back with new music and performing live again.” says Sheeran. “I’ve missed all of you so much. It’s going to be a fun gig with Tones And I and my friend Maisie Peters also on the bill. Can’t wait!”

As part of the event, Sheeran will take part in an in-depth interview with host Mikey Piff. He will also answer rapid-fire questions about his career in a game of “Hot Seat.”

To access the full event experience, which will include pre-show fun, fans can RSVP here. The audio will additionally stream live on SiriusXM Hits 1. Additional SiriusXM channels will re-broadcast the event the following week.

ed sheeranmaisie peterstones and i

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

