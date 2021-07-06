in Music News

Billboard Hot 100: BTS’ “Butter” Earns 6th Week As America’s #1 Song; Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” Is Top New Entry

“Butter” tops this week’s Hot 100 chart.

BTS - Butter concept photo | Courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

Consistent with expectations, BTS’ “Butter” retains its position atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The hit single earns a sixth week as the #1 song in America.

“Butter” remains a behemoth on the sales front, while also continuing its string of solid streaming and radio numbers.

In securing a sixth week at #1, “Butter” extends its status as BTS’ longest-reigning #1. The superstar group’s previous high of 3 weeks came courtesy of the 2020 smash “Dynamite.”

Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” holds at #2 this week, and Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More (featuring SZA)” rises one spot to #3. Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” concurrently falls one spot to #4.

Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits,” the week’s top new entry, flies onto the chart at #5.

