Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s “Leave The Door Open” Secures #1 On Urban Radio Chart

Urban radio has a new #1 song this week, and its name is “Leave The Door Open.”

Indeed, the debut single from Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s Silk Sonic project rises one spot to #1. “Leave The Door Open” received ~6,280 spins during the June 27-July 3 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 622.

Down one spot, Moneybagg Yo’s “Time Today” claims #2 on this week’s listing.

Young Thug & Gunna’s “Ski” rises one place to #3, and GIVEON’s “Heartbreak Anniversary” ascends one spot to #4. Coi Leray’s “No More Parties” concurrently drops two places to #5.