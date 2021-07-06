in Album Sales, Music News

Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” Projected For 3rd Week At #1 On US Album Chart

“SOUR” will return to #1 on this week’s Billboard 200.

Olivia Rodrigo - good 4 u video screen | Geffen/Interscope

Olivia Rodrigo’s enduring “SOUR” is poised for another stint at #1.

According to Hits Daily Double, the breakthrough album should generate about 87K units this week across album sales, track sales, and track streams.

Such a consumption figure should thrust “SOUR” back into the #1 position. As of press time, the closest competitor (Doja Cat’s “Planet Her”) is tracking for 70K.

Assuming the projection holds, “SOUR” will secure a third, non-consecutive week at #1. The album debuted at #1 following its May 21 release; it subsequently returned to #1 in June.

As first reported by Headline Planet, the album is already certified platinum in the US.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

