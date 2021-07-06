Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” Projected For 3rd Week At #1 On US Album Chart

Olivia Rodrigo’s enduring “SOUR” is poised for another stint at #1.

According to Hits Daily Double, the breakthrough album should generate about 87K units this week across album sales, track sales, and track streams.

Such a consumption figure should thrust “SOUR” back into the #1 position. As of press time, the closest competitor (Doja Cat’s “Planet Her”) is tracking for 70K.

Assuming the projection holds, “SOUR” will secure a third, non-consecutive week at #1. The album debuted at #1 following its May 21 release; it subsequently returned to #1 in June.

As first reported by Headline Planet, the album is already certified platinum in the US.