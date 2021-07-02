in Music News

Tyler, The Creator’s “CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST” Wins US Album Sales Race, Earns #1 On Overall Chart

The new Tyler, The Creator album had a big first week.

Living up to the mid-week prediction, Tyler, The Creator’s “CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST” won the latest US album sales and consumption races.

According to Hits Daily Double, the new album sold 57.3K US copies during the June 25-July 1 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it generated 117.5K in total first-week consumption.

Both figures rank as the week’s best.

Due Sunday, Billboard’s data may differ slightly from that reported by Hits. The differences will not, however, be enough to change the outcome. “CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST” will claim #1 on that publication’s Top Album Sales (sales) and Billboard 200 (consumption) charts.

