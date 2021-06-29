Songs By Olivia Rodrigo, Bella Poarch, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat & The Weeknd Added By 102.7 KIIS Los Angeles

Like leading east coast pop station Z100 New York, influential west coast channel 102.7 KIIS Los Angeles added five songs to its official playlist.

Four of the songs mirror those picked up by Z100.

Indeed, 102.7 KIIS added Bella Poarch’s “Build A Bitch,” Dua Lipa’s “Love Again,” Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits,” and Doja Cat & The Weeknd’s “You Right” to its playlist this week.

The difference concerns the fifth song. Whereas Z100 picked up DJ Khaled’s “I DID IT (featuring Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby & DaBaby),” 102.7 KIIS offered it support for Olivia Rodrigo’s “traitor.”

The standout “non-single” from Rodrigo’s debut album “SOUR,” “traitor” has been receiving airplay from numerous pop stations. It actually earned a Top 50 airplay ranking last week.

