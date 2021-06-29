in Music News

Doja Cat & The Weeknd’s “You Right” Ranks As Rhythmic Radio’s Most Added Song

“You Right” tops this week’s rhythmic add board.

Doja Cat & The Weeknd - You Right | video screen | RCA

Doja Cat & The Weeknd’s “You Right,” which ranks as a strong #2 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio add board, lands even higher on the rhythmic radio add recap.

Indeed, “You Right” impacts as the format’s most added song. The “Planet Her” collaboration received pickups from 54 Mediabase-monitored rhythmic stations.

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Thot Sh*t,” which landed at 40 new stations, takes second place on this week’s add board.

With 9 adds each, Tyga’s “Splash (featuring Moneybagg Yo)” and Yung Bleu’s “Baddest (featuring Chris Brown & 2 Chainz)” share third place.

Wale’s “Angles (featuring Chris Brown)” and Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” meanwhile tie for fifth; each song won support from 8 Mediabase-monitored rhythmic stations.

