in Music News

John Mayer Praises BLACKPINK Member Rosé’s “Gorgeous” Cover Of “Slow Dancing In A Burning Room”

Rosé covered the “Continuum” standout on “Sea Of Hope.”

ROSE - Sea Of Hope Teaser screenshot | JTBC Entertainment on YouTube

JTBC’s eagerly anticipated variety series “Sea Of Hope” debuted this week, and BLACKPINK member Rosé appeared in the inaugural episode.

As part of her appearance, Rosé covered John Mayer’s “Slow Dancing In A Burning Room.”

Given her superb vocal showing, the performance unsurprisingly received raves when the episode and video went live. The list of those raving includes John Mayer himself.

Indeed, Mayer called the performance “gorgeous” in a Tuesday night Tweet. The endorsement predictably attracted significant engagement; it boasts over 6.8K re-Tweets, 14.3K likes, and 570 replies as of press time.

A snippet from her appearance, as shared by the official JTBC Entertainment account, follows:

blackpinkjohn mayerroseslow dancing in a burning room

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

MARINA’s “Venus Fly Trap” Named Audacy Pick Of The Week, Set For Big Alternative Radio Airplay

Olivia Rodrigo Shares Performance Videos From “SOUR PROM” Film; “Traitor,” “Jealousy, Jealousy,” “Enough For You,” More Available To Watch