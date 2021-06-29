John Mayer Praises BLACKPINK Member Rosé’s “Gorgeous” Cover Of “Slow Dancing In A Burning Room”

JTBC’s eagerly anticipated variety series “Sea Of Hope” debuted this week, and BLACKPINK member Rosé appeared in the inaugural episode.

As part of her appearance, Rosé covered John Mayer’s “Slow Dancing In A Burning Room.”

Given her superb vocal showing, the performance unsurprisingly received raves when the episode and video went live. The list of those raving includes John Mayer himself.

Indeed, Mayer called the performance “gorgeous” in a Tuesday night Tweet. The endorsement predictably attracted significant engagement; it boasts over 6.8K re-Tweets, 14.3K likes, and 570 replies as of press time.

A snippet from her appearance, as shared by the official JTBC Entertainment account, follows: