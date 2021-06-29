MARINA’s “Venus Fly Trap” Named Audacy Pick Of The Week, Set For Big Alternative Radio Airplay

“Venus Fly Trap,” the single from MARINA’s recently released album “Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land,” has been named the Audacy Alternative Radio Pick of The Week.

“Venus Fly Trap” will accordingly receive airplay on Audacy’s network of alternative radio stations (including heavy-hitters like KROQ Los Angeles and Alt 92.3 New York) throughout the week. The song will play on the Audacy stations at 11AM, 4PM, 7PM and midnight ET each day. Upon hearing it, fans can share their feedback by texting UP or DOWN to 55701.

The Audacy airplay alone could earn “Venus Fly Trap” an impressive Mediabase airplay ranking.

Past “Pick Of The Week” selections include Cold War Kids’ “What You Say,” Tai Verdes’ “A-O-K,” The Neighbourhood’s “Stargazing,” WILLOW’s “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l (featuring Travis Barker),” Maggie Lindemann’s “Crash and Burn,” St. Vincent’s “Pay Your Way In Pain,” and Black Pumas’ “Colors.”