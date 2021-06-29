in Music News

Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” Earns Most Added Honor At Pop Radio

“Bad Habits” commanded a tidal wave of support from pop radio programmers.

Ed Sheeran in Bad Habits | Video screen | Atlantic/WMG

Like it does at hot adult contemporary radio, Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” earns the most added honor at the pop format.

The new single won support from a mammoth 177 Mediabase-monitored pop stations in conjunction with this week’s official impact.

“Bad Habits” was not, however, the only song to receive an impressive showing of support. Doja Cat & The Weeknd’s new “You Right” also clicked with programmers, earning second place with 122 adds.

Dua Lipa’s “Love Again,” a playlist pickup for 49 stations, takes third place on the add board in advance of its official impact.

Tate McRae & Khalid’s “working,” last week’s leader, grabs fourth place with 23 new adds. Picked up by another 13 stations, Bella Poarch’s “Build A Bitch” lands in fifth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Nic D’s “Fine Apple” (12 adds, 6th-most, tie), Tai Verdes’ “A-O-K” (12 adds, 6th-most, tie), Tesher & Jason Derulo’s “Jalebi Baby” (12 adds, 6th-most, tie), Anitta’s “Girl From Rio (featuring DaBaby)” (10 adds, 9th-most), GIVEON’s “Heartbreak Anniversary” (7 adds, 10th-most, tie), and Maroon 5’s “Lost” (7 adds, 10th-most, tie).

