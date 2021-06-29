in Music News

Bastille’s “Distorted Light Beam” Claims Top Spot On Alternative Radio Add Board

The new Bastille single ranks as this week’s most added song.

Bastille - Distorted Light Beam cover | VIRGIN/EMI

Bastille’s “Distorted Light Beam” received a warm welcome at alternative radio, ranking as this week’s most added song.

The single won support from 35 Mediabase-monitored alternative stations.

Each picked up by 8 stations, twenty one pilots’ “Saturday” and WILLOW’s “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l (featuring Travis Barker)” tie for second. Gang of Youths’ “the angel of 8th ave” follows in fourth place, and Milky Chance’s “Colorado” takes fifth with 6 pickups.

This week’s other notable alternative radio options: Lorde’s “Solar Power” (5 adds, 6th-most), Foo Fighters’ “Making A Fire” (4 adds, 7th-most, tie), Cold War Kids’ “What You Say” (4 adds, 7th-most, tie), Tai Verdes’ “A-O-K” (4 adds, 7th-most, tie), Dreamers’ “Palm Reader (featuring Big Boi & UPSAHL)” (3 adds, 10th-most, tie), Grabbitz’s “Pigs In The Sky” (3 adds, 10th-most, tie), I Don’t Know How But They Found Me’s “New Invention” (3 adds, 10th-most, tie), Vance Joy’s “Missing Piece” (3 adds, 10th-most, tie), Surf Curse’s “Freaks” (3 adds, 10th-most, tie), and Robert DeLong’s “Did It To Myself (featuring LIGHTS)” (3 adds, 10th-most, tie).

bastilledistorted light beam

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” Earns Most Added Honor At Pop Radio

MARINA’s “Venus Fly Trap” Named Audacy Pick Of The Week, Set For Big Alternative Radio Airplay